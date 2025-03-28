Rubio says stripped US visas from 300 'lunatics' over university protests against Gaza war

Rubio was asked about a new case at Tufts University in Massachusetts where immigration agents arrested a Turkish doctoral student, Rumeysa Ozturk, who had written an opinion piece in a campus newspaper demanding that the university recognize a "genocide" against the Palestinians.



Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat from Massachusetts, accused the Trump administration of moving to "abduct students with legal status."



"This is a horrifying violation of Rumeysa's constitutional rights to due process and free speech. She must be immediately released," Pressley said in a statement.