Rubio slams German 'tyranny' over extremist label on AfD

The AfD party finished second in German elections in February and doubled its score to more than 20 per cent.



The BfV domestic intelligence agency, which had already designated several local AfD branches as right-wing extremist groups, said it decided to give the entire party the label due to its attempts to "undermine the free, democratic" order in Germany.



"What is truly extremist is not the popular AfD - which took second in the recent election, but rather the establishment's deadly open border immigration policies that the AfD opposes," Rubio said.