Rubio launches Latin America tour to cement US influence

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives in Colombia on Tuesday (Sep 8), the first stop on a Latin American tour designed to bolster pro-US leaders and cement influence over the continent.

The recent election of Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella, a hard-right lawyer, has been a game-changer for Washington, which had combative relations with left-wing former president Gustavo Petro.

De la Espriella, a flamboyant 48-year-old millionaire, was elected in June on an anti-establishment platform.

Rubio is to meet the new Colombian president in his stronghold of Barranquilla, a Caribbean port city more famous for being pop star Shakira's hometown than diplomacy.

The Colombian president defeated a left-wing candidate in June's runoff election on the promise of ending peace talks with drug-running armed groups and tackling crime.

Since then, Colombia has stepped up air assaults and authorised joint military operations with the United States.

Colombia has also joined the "Shield of the Americas", the coalition of countries led by Trump to combat drug trafficking in the region.

The stated objective of this trip is "enhanced cooperation in the shared fight against narcoterrorism", according to the State Department.

In Barranquilla, Rubio will also discuss reconstruction after an Aug 10 earthquake that struck the country's coffee-growing region, killing more than 330 people, according to State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott.

The quake destroyed schools, hospitals and scores of residential buildings across several towns and cities.

The new president has requested US assistance and, in particular, a suspension of customs duties to support reconstruction.