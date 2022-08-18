Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Rushdie attack suspect says he admires Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Rushdie attack suspect says he admires Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini

Rushdie attack suspect says he admires Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini
Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, who pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault of acclaimed author Salman Rushdie, appears in booking photographs at Chautauqua County Jail in Mayville, New York, on Aug 12, 2022. (Photo: Chautauqua County Jail/Handout via REUTERS)
Rushdie attack suspect says he admires Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini
A view of banners depicting Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in the town of Yaroun, southern Lebanon, on Aug 15, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Issam Abdallah)
Rushdie attack suspect says he admires Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini
Author Salman Rushdie listens during the opening news conference of the Frankfurt book fair, Germany, on Oct 13, 2015. (Photo: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski)
Rushdie attack suspect says he admires Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini
A New Jersey Police officer stands guard near the building where alleged attacker of Salman Rushdie, Hadi Matar, lives in Fairview, New Jersey, on Aug 12, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)
Rushdie attack suspect says he admires Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini
A general view of the house where Yaroun Mayor Ali Tehfe said Hassan Matar, father of 24-year-old Hadi Matar who is accused of the attempted murder and assault of author Salman Rushdie, lives in the town of Yaroun, southern Lebanon, on Aug 15, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Issam Abdallah)
18 Aug 2022 03:32AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2022 03:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie said he respected Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini but would not say if he was inspired by a fatwa issued by the former Iranian leader, according to a New York Post interview published on Wednesday (Aug 17).

Hadi Matar also told the Post he had only "read a couple pages" of Rushdie's novel The Satanic Verses and that a tweet in the winter announcing the author's visit to the Chautauqua Institution gave him the idea of going there.

Rushdie, 75, was set to deliver a lecture on artistic freedom at the western New York venue when police say 24-year-old Matar rushed the stage and stabbed the Indian-born writer on Friday last week.

Rushdie has lived with a bounty on his head since The Satanic Verses published in 1988 prompted Khomeini to issue a fatwa urging Muslims to kill him.

"I respect the Ayatollah. I think he's a great person. That's as far as I will say about that," the Post cited Matar as saying in a video interview from the Chautauqua County Jail.

"I don't like him very much," Matar said of Rushdie.

"He's someone who attacked Islam, he attacked their beliefs, the belief systems," he told the Post, adding that he had watched YouTube videos of Rushdie.

Related:

Matar denied being in contact with Iran's Revolutionary Guard, the Post reported.

Matar's court-appointed lawyer said he was not aware that the Post had been in touch with his client for an interview.

"I did not authorise any outside source, either with or without government assistance, to have contact with my client," attorney Nathaniel Barone told Reuters.

Matar, of Fairview, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault at a court appearance on Saturday. A grand jury this week is expected to hand down an indictment that formally outlines the charges that Matar faces.

Matar also told the Post he had taken a bus to Buffalo the day before the attack and then took a Lyft ride to Chautauqua.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Salman Rushdie

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.