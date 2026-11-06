Russell Brand guilty of rape, three sexual assaults

BAIL REFUSED

Senior prosecutor David Roberts said outside the court Thursday that Brand was "predatory and used his celebrity status to commit sexual crimes".



"He was a manipulator with an insatiable desire to get what he wanted regardless of whether consent was given or not," Roberts added.



Brand was convicted of four sexual offences - one rape and three sexual assaults - involving four women between 2005 and 2009 in different locations, including a radio station, the set of a DVD recording and Brand's home address.



He had pleaded not guilty to all the charges saying that although he used to be promiscuous he had always had consensual sex.



The prosecution had earlier described him as a "ruthless, calculated and manipulative" sexual predator.



Following the guilty verdicts, Brand's lawyer Ian Winter urged the judge to renew his bail over the weekend as "an act of humanity".



Winter said he was asking for bail so Brand could "put his affairs in order and in particular to say goodbye to his three young children".



Judge Bennathan said he regretted the "hardship caused to the children".



But he said Brand had "considerable resources" and that whatever his good intentions were there were substantial grounds to "fear he might in the end not feel able to come along and face his sentence".



From the dock, Brand signalled to his defence team that he was okay, adding: "I'm good, I'm good, I'm good" before being led out of the dock.