World

Russia accuses Ukraine of planning to stage nuclear incident
Russia accuses Ukraine of planning to stage nuclear incident

Ukrainian soldiers fire an Italian Oto Melara Mod 56 howitzer close to the frontline in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Feb 19, 2023. (Photo: AP/Libkos)

20 Feb 2023 05:01AM (Updated: 20 Feb 2023 05:02AM)
Russia said on Sunday (Feb 19) that Ukraine was planning to stage a nuclear incident on its territory to pin the blame on Moscow ahead of a United Nations meeting, without providing evidence for the accusation.

Since the start of its invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago, Russia has repeatedly accused Kyiv of planning "false flag" operations with non-conventional weapons, using biological or radioactive materials. No such attack has materialised.

Russia's defence ministry said in a statement that radioactive substances had been transported to Ukraine from a European country and Kyiv was preparing a large-scale "provocation".

"The aim of the provocation is to accuse Russia's army of allegedly carrying out indiscriminate strikes on hazardous radioactive facilities in Ukraine, leading to the leakage of radioactive substances and contamination of the area," it said.

Ukraine and its allies have dismissed such accusations as cynical attempts to spread disinformation and has accused Moscow of planning incidents itself in a bid to blame Ukraine.

Source: Reuters/ec

