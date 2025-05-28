Russia accuses Ukraine of trying to derail peace talks

But Putin has been accused of stalling peace talks and the Kremlin has shown no signs of scaling back its maximalist demands.



"Kyiv, with the support of some European countries, has taken a series of provocative steps to thwart negotiations initiated by Russia," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.



Russian air defences destroyed 2,331 Ukrainian drones between May 20 and 27, more than half of which were intercepted in areas outside the battlefield, the ministry said.



"Civilians, including women and children, were injured," it said, describing its recent strikes on Ukraine as a direct "response".



"At the very least, we can say that these actions by Kyiv are inconsistent with efforts towards a peace process," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.



Moscow said it had only hit "military targets" in Ukraine but Ukraine said at least 13 civilians were killed in Russian attacks on Sunday.



Russia's full-scale military offensive on Ukraine, launched in February 2022, has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and ravaged large parts of the east and south of the country.