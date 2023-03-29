Russia says still advancing in Bakhmut, UK says Moscow lost many tanks nearby

KYIV: Russian forces are still edging forward in the bombed-out eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a Moscow-installed official said on Tuesday (Mar 28), but British intelligence said a Russian tank division had taken heavy losses in the nearby town of Avdiivka.

The battle for Bakhmut, a mining city in the Donetsk region, has been the focus of Moscow's war in Ukraine for months, with both sides describing the fighting there as a "meat grinder".

Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed leader of the part of Donetsk region under Moscow's control, said most Ukrainian forces had pulled back from the AZOM metals factory on the western side of the Bakhmutka river in the city.

"The important thing here was to clear out the industrial zone at the plant itself. You can practically say that has now been done, with the guys just finishing off (Ukrainian) fighters there who are only left in solitary groups," Pushilin told Russian state TV.

His claims ran counter to Ukrainian and Western assertions that the situation in Bakhmut is stabilising and that Russia's winter offensive is faltering.

In its evening briefing note on Tuesday, Ukraine's military command said Russia continued to conduct assaults in Bakhmut but Ukrainian forces were standing firm and repelling attacks.

Ukraine's eastern command spokesman Serhiy Cherevaty separately said the situation around Bakhmut remained "dynamic".

Ukrainian military commanders have said their own counteroffensive - backed by newly-delivered Western hardware, including German Leopard 2 tanks - is not far off, but have stressed the importance of holding Bakhmut in the meantime.

Russian forces have also been shelling Avdiivka, 90km south of Bakhmut. Many civilians have now been evacuated.