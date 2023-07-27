Russia hosts summit of African leaders in a bid to extend influence; blames the West for 'unprecedented pressure'

MOSCOW: The Kremlin has blamed the West for trying to sabotage its Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg, saying that African states had been subjected to “unprecedented pressure” not to take part.

It said on Wednesday (Jul 26) that just 17 African heads of state would be attending.

The two-day meeting, which starts on Thursday, is part of Russia’s concerted push for influence in the region, a move also taken by the West.

Observers said many African countries have remained neutral, even as the West tries to cut Russia off from the rest of the world over the invasion of Ukraine.