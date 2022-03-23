Logo
Russia ally Belarus tells Ukraine to cut diplomatic staff
Belarusian state flag and emblem are seen on a building at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Nov 7, 2019. (File photo: Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko)

23 Mar 2022 10:17PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 10:19PM)
Close Russia ally Belarus has told Ukraine to cut its diplomatic presence in the country citing unfriendly actions and meddling in its internal affairs, the Belarusian foreign ministry said on Wednesday (Mar 23).

Russia has used Belarusian territory as a staging post for its attack on Ukraine and the Ukrainian president's office on Sunday warned it saw a high risk of an attack on western Ukraine's Volyn region being launched from Belarus.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that an unspecified number of Ukrainian diplomats would have to leave within 72 hours and that the Ukrainian consulate in the city of Brest would be closed due to a lack of staff.

It said the Ukrainian ambassador and four other diplomats would be allowed to stay.

On Tuesday, the Belarusian security service, the KGB, accused eight Ukrainian diplomats of espionage.

Source: Reuters/ng

