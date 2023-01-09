Logo
Russia and Ukraine exchange 50 soldiers each in prison release deal
Ukrainian troops gather for a photo after being released in prisoner swap with Russia, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an unknown location, Ukraine in this handout image released Jan 8, 2023. (Photo: Andriy Yermak Via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS)
Ukrainian troops sing national anthem after being released in prisoner swap with Russia, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an unknown location, Ukraine in this screengrab taken from a handout video released Jan 8, 2023. (Photo: Andriy Yermak Via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS)
09 Jan 2023 12:49AM (Updated: 09 Jan 2023 12:49AM)
Russia and Ukraine swapped 50 captured soldiers each on Sunday (Jan 8) in a deal that both sides welcomed even as they fought one another in eastern Ukraine.

Russia's defence ministry said the 50 returned Russian soldiers would be flown to Moscow for medical and psychological rehabilitation.

"On January 8, as a result of negotiations, 50 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger while in captivity, were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime," it said in a statement.

Ukraine confirmed the information and said Russia had freed 50 Ukrainian servicemen as part of the same deal.

"Another successful POWs (prisoners of war) swap. 50 Ukrainian soldiers are back," Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office said on Twitter.

"To be continued. We must bring all our people home, and we are on it."

Yermak posted images of the freed Ukrainian soldiers holding bags of food near a bus they were about to board and a video of them singing the Ukrainian national anthem once underway.

Source: Reuters/ec

