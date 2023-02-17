Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia and Ukraine exchange over 100 POWs in latest swap
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia and Ukraine exchange over 100 POWs in latest swap

Russia and Ukraine exchange over 100 POWs in latest swap

FILE PHOTO: The head of the Ukrainian president's office, Andriy Yermak, attends a news briefing amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

17 Feb 2023 04:35AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2023 04:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW: Russia and Ukraine exchanged 101 prisoners of war in their latest prisoner swap on Thursday (Feb 16), their authorities said.

"Aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces will deliver the released servicemen to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defence Ministry," the Russian ministry said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff posted images of scores of Ukrainian servicemen posing for a photograph after being released.

He said 100 troops and one civilian had been returned.

Nearly all had been defending the besieged southern city of Mariupol before it fell to Russian forces, Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

Earlier this month, Zelenskiy said that since the start of the conflict last February, Ukraine had secured the release of 1,762 men and women from Russian captivity.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.