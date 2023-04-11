Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia and Ukraine swap more than 200 prisoners
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia and Ukraine swap more than 200 prisoners

Russia and Ukraine swap more than 200 prisoners
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) react after a swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at an unknown location, Ukraine, in this handout picture released Apr 10, 2023. (Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War/Handout via REUTERS)
Russia and Ukraine swap more than 200 prisoners
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) pose for a picture after a swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at an unknown location, Ukraine, in this handout picture released Apr 10, 2023. (Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War/Handout via REUTERS)
Russia and Ukraine swap more than 200 prisoners
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) react after a swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at an unknown location, Ukraine, in this handout picture released Apr 10, 2023. (Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War/Handout via REUTERS)
11 Apr 2023 02:18AM (Updated: 11 Apr 2023 02:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russia and Ukraine carried out a major prisoner swap on Monday (Apr 10), with 106 Russian prisoners of war being freed in exchange for 100 Ukrainians, both sides said.

In a Telegram post, Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said the released Ukrainians included defenders of Mariupol city and its Azovstal steel plant, captured in the war's opening months.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its prisoners were freed after a process of negotiations.

Russia and Ukraine have engaged in periodic prisoner swaps since the beginning of the war in Feburary 2022, in a rare example of direct contact between the enemies.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.