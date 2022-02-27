Police detain more than 900 people at anti-war protests across Russia

MOSCOW: Police detained more than 900 people at anti-war protests that occurred in 44 Russian cities on Sunday (Feb 27) raising the total since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24 to over 4,000, independent protest monitoring group OVD-Info said.

Sunday's protests coincided with the seventh anniversary of the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov. Some of Sunday's arrests took place at an improvised memorial just outside the Kremlin at the site where Nemtsov was shot, a Reuters witness said.

The OVD-Info monitor has documented crackdowns on Russia's opposition for years.