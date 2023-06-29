Who is Russia's 'General Armageddon' Surovikin, missing since mutiny?

Army General Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed "General Armageddon" by the Russian media for his reputed ruthlessness, is among senior generals who have disappeared from public view since Saturday's (Jun 24) failed mutiny aimed at toppling the top brass.

The burly, shaven-headed 56-year-old was last seen on Saturday when he appeared in a video, looking uncomfortable and breathing hard, and without insignia, urging the chief of the Wagner Group mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, to give up.

A New York Times report, based on a US intelligence briefing, said Surovikin had advance knowledge of the mutiny and that authorities were checking if he was complicit.

The Kremlin played down that report but on Thursday declined to answer questions about the general.

Here are some key facts about Surovikin:

UKRAINE CAMPAIGN

Surovikin, then commander of Russian forces in southern Ukraine, was given overall command of the Ukraine campaign on Oct 8 - the first to be publicly named in that role.

Russia had just been routed in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Within a month, he had ordered a withdrawal from the west bank of the Dnipro river in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, recognising that his forces were in danger of being cut off by the bombardment of the Antonivskyi bridge.

The contingent, estimated by the US at 30,000, retreated in good order, blowing up the bridge behind them.