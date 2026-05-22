From Japanese ramen to Thai sauces: Russia’s appetite for Asian food grows amid sanctions, pop culture

POP CULTURE FUELS DEMAND

In today’s Russia, Asian food is no longer a passing trend – it is becoming part of the mainstream.

The transformation is especially visible in major cities, where the number of noodle shops and ramen restaurants has jumped 41 per cent since 2023, according to data from Russian mapping service 2GIS.

One example is KONO, a self-service noodle eatery where customers can choose from dozens of Asian instant noodles and prepare them with different toppings.

There has been a huge appetite for such experiences, said KONO co-founder Anton Barkonov.

“It is interesting to people,” he added. “They seem to be a bit weary of typical restaurant format. They like new experiences – choosing, cooking, and it is at least exciting, not just potatoes.”

But the boom is being driven by more than novelty.

After Western sanctions and the withdrawal of many European suppliers, Russia sharply redirected trade towards Asian markets, accelerating shifts already fuelled by younger consumers and the growing popularity of Asian pop culture.

Sales of Asian food products have climbed significantly in recent years, according to observers.

South Korean brands, for instance, now dominate much of the instant noodle market.

Retailers are also rapidly expanding their range of Southeast Asian and South Asian products.

Analysts say younger Russians increasingly associate Asian cuisine with the music, films and online content they consume.