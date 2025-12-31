Russia attacks Ukraine's Black Sea ports and civilian ships, Kyiv says

Ukraine is a major global producer and exporter of agricultural products. During nearly four years of the war, the role of Odesa and its two other ports of Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk as major trading hubs grew as other Ukrainian ports were destroyed, occupied or disrupted by Russia's forces.



In the past several months, maritime warfare between Ukraine and Russia has intensified. Both sides have attacked naval and commercial assets in the Black Sea and beyond.



Ukraine is increasingly using its sea drones for attacks on ships connected to Russia’s shadow fleet.



Russia has stepped up its attacks on the city of Odesa and its port infrastructure.



"Attacks on them threaten the lives of civilians and undermine global food security," Ukraine's Navy said. "Targeted strikes on civilian objects are a deliberate war crime."