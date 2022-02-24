Russia-backed separatist leader suggests Ukraine surrender new territory

DONETSK, Ukraine: The Russian-backed separatist leader of a Ukrainian breakaway region said on Wednesday (Feb 23) that Ukrainian government forces should withdraw from territory that his self-proclaimed state lays claim to and take their weapons with them.

TASS cited Denis Pushilin, head of the "Donetsk People's Republic", as telling Russian state media that such a scenario would be the optimal one.

Russia this week recognised two breakaway Ukrainian regions, including Pushilin's, as independent states, drawing sanctions from the West and anger from Ukraine which calls people like Pushilin Russian proxies and wants its territory back.

The separatists lay claim to a much larger swath of territory in Ukraine than they currently control.

Pushilin had earlier said on Wednesday he wanted to peacefully settle the border issue with Ukraine via talks but reserved the right to ask "big Russia" for help.

But he also told a news conference the situation in their long-running conflict had become critical and the separatists had accelerated a mobilisation of forces, in which healthy men between 18 and 55 have been called up to fight.

"We will win. With people like this, we will win. With such a country, with big Russia, which we respect and value," he said. "We have no right to lose, or even to doubt in our victory."