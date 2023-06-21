Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia bans WWF, citing 'threats' from fossil fuel campaigns
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia bans WWF, citing 'threats' from fossil fuel campaigns

Russia bans WWF, citing 'threats' from fossil fuel campaigns

Lanterns with the logo of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) are seen during an Earth Hour event in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Mar 19, 2016. (File photo: AFP/dpa/Gregor Fischer)

21 Jun 2023 10:07PM (Updated: 21 Jun 2023 10:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday (Jun 21) designated the local chapter of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) environmental group as an "undesirable organisation", equivalent to a ban on its activities.

In a statement, Russia's prosecutor-general accused the group's Russia arm of presenting "security threats in the economic sphere".

It said that the WWF had waged "tendentious" campaigns against the energy, oil and natural gas industries, which it said were aimed at "shackling" Russia's economic development.

It is the latest legal move against Russia's environmental movement, after Greenpeace was banned as "undesirable" in May.

The WWF, which has operated in Russia since 1994, was labelled a "foreign agent" in March, a designation that carries connotations of spying and that Russia has widely applied to journalists, activists and others.

Also read:

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

Russia WWF

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.