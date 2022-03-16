Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia bars entry to Biden and Canada's Trudeau
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia bars entry to Biden and Canada's Trudeau

Russia bars entry to Biden and Canada's Trudeau
US President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One for travel to Philadelphia from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Mar 11, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
Russia bars entry to Biden and Canada's Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on Mar 9, 2022. (Photo: Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS)
16 Mar 2022 01:07AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 01:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Russia said on Tuesday (Mar 15) it had put US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a dozen top US officials on a "stop list" that bars them from entering the country.

Alongside Biden, US officials on the list included Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, CIA chief William Burns, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and former secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The ban was in response to sanctions imposed by Washington on Russian officials. The foreign ministry later added Trudeau to the list of sanctioned individuals.

The measures appeared to be mainly symbolic, as the Foreign Ministry said it was maintaining official relations and if necessary would make sure that high-level contacts with the people on the list could take place.

Source: Reuters/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us