Russia’s beer industry gets boost from domestic market amid Ukraine war sanctions

She said previous clients, who did not want to work with her brewery due to its comparatively higher prices, began reaching out again in March to purchase their beer, as there was no way to get imports.

They do however face challenges, such as sourcing for raw materials.

Good business relations in Finland and new trade routes through Kazakhstan got them through the summer, but some of those routes are now no longer an option.

Now, Dreamteam Brew has pivoted to experimenting with a greater amount of Russian ingredients, with wheat and barley – key ingredients in the beer brewing process – readily available in the country.

However, Russia is still developing its capacity for processing the raw ingredients.

Furthermore, much of the brewery’s equipment comes from other European countries, such as vats from Germany, bottling machines from Italy, and filtration machines from England.

One breakdown is a potential recipe for disaster as they may not have the spare parts to fix it.

But they are still confident that should something go south, they have the knowledge and expertise to repair it on their own.

Dreamteam Brew’s main brewer, who only wanted to be known as Andrey, said: “In this unstable world, we don’t have any guarantees about equipment. But we do have good professional people working in this factory, who have many times helped us fix all the problems.

“So that's the reason why we didn't call Italy, Germany or England to help us, because we can fix it all.”

Other industries in Russia, however, do not have the luxury that the beer sector enjoys, and any hiccup would typically pose a major disruption to their business.

CHALLENGES IN SEEKING ALTERNATIVES

The opening of a new cancer ward in Moscow had to be postponed after it became impossible to manufacture new equipment with cutting-edge technology.