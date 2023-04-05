Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia's Belarus nuclear threat shows 'empty promises' of China statement: NATO chief
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia's Belarus nuclear threat shows 'empty promises' of China statement: NATO chief

Russia's Belarus nuclear threat shows 'empty promises' of China statement: NATO chief

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during NATO foreign ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Apr 5, 2023. (Photo: Olivier Matthys/Pool via Reuters)

05 Apr 2023 09:48PM (Updated: 05 Apr 2023 09:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: Russia's announcement that it will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus shows that a Russia-China joint statement days earlier amounted to "empty promises", NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday (Apr 5).

Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement came just days after Russia and China jointly declared countries should not deploy nuclear weapons outside their borders, Stoltenberg told a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

He said this showed such statements are "empty promises and what we need to watch closely is what Russia is doing".

Stoltenberg said NATO had not seen any signs so far that Russia was following through on Putin's announcement.

However, Stoltenberg said Russia was becoming more and more dependent on China, partly as a result of international sanctions imposed on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

"Trade with China has become even more important for Russia," he said.

Also at his news conference, Stoltenberg reiterated his call for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested last Thursday in Russia.

"This is about freedom of the press," Stoltenberg said.

Source: Reuters/lk

Related Topics

Russia NATO Belarus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.