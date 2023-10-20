Logo
World

Russia says Biden's 'investment' comment betrays US cynicism
Russia says Biden's 'investment' comment betrays US cynicism

President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, Oct 19, 2023, in Washington, about the war in Israel and Ukraine. (Photo: Pool via AP/Jonathan Ernst)

20 Oct 2023 11:55AM
US President Joe Biden's comment in which he called support for Ukraine and Israel an "investment" shows that Washington benefits from proxy wars rather than fights for ideas, a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Friday (Oct 20).

Biden said on Thursday that helping the two US allies was "a smart investment that's going to pay dividends for American security for generations", as he sought to rally support for new aid packages.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Telegram messaging app that Biden's comments betray a cynical approach.

"They used to call it 'fighting for freedom and democracy'," she said. "Now it turns out it is just calculations. It has always been that way, they just fooled the world using values for which Washington has never really stood."

"Nothing personal, just business," she said, using a comment made famous in the Godfather movie to sum up what she said was the true US stance on conflicts abroad.

"Wars have traditionally been 'smart investments' for the United States as they did not take place on the American soil and they do not care about costs borne by others," Zakharova said.

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

Russia United States Israel-Hamas conflict

