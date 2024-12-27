Logo
Russia blames Ukraine for wave of attacks on banks, police
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Supreme Eurasian Economic Union meeting at the Igora resort in the Leningrad region, about 54km north of St Petersburg in Igora, Russia, Thursday, Dec 26, 2024. (Photo: Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
27 Dec 2024 05:02AM
MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday (Dec 26) accused the Ukrainian security services of instigating a spate of 55 arson and bomb attacks on banks, post offices and police cars across the country.

The interior ministry said in a statement that 44 suspects had been arrested, many of them elderly people and minors "looking for easy money".

It said perpetrators faced up to 20 years in prison.

"Suspects acted on the instructions of anonymous supervisors received by telephone or messengers," it said.

"Ukrainian security services are behind the organisation of these crimes," it said, calling for "vigilance".

Read more:

"Do not let yourselves be intimated or deceived", it said.

The ministry said 55 such "illegal acts" were reported between December 18 and December 26 in several regions.

"As a rule, the perpetrators incited citizens to commit crimes by promising monetary rewards.

"There are also instances when scammers first took possession of citizens' funds and then offered to return the stolen money in exchange for fulfilling some assignments," it said.

In other cases, people were "intimidated" by callers who introduced themselves as police officers.

Russia has seen a wave of vandalism and small-scale attacks since it launched its campaign in Ukraine in 2022.
Source: AFP/fs

