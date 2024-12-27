Russia blames Ukraine for wave of attacks on banks, police

"Do not let yourselves be intimated or deceived", it said.



The ministry said 55 such "illegal acts" were reported between December 18 and December 26 in several regions.



"As a rule, the perpetrators incited citizens to commit crimes by promising monetary rewards.



"There are also instances when scammers first took possession of citizens' funds and then offered to return the stolen money in exchange for fulfilling some assignments," it said.



In other cases, people were "intimidated" by callers who introduced themselves as police officers.



Russia has seen a wave of vandalism and small-scale attacks since it launched its campaign in Ukraine in 2022.