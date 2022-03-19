Russia blasted by West at UN for spreading bioweapons 'nonsense' over Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS: The United States and Western allies slammed Russia on Friday (Mar 18) for spreading propaganda, disinformation and "nonsense" at the United Nations Security Council by alleging that parts of biological weapons were being made in Ukraine.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia sent a lengthy document, seen by Reuters, to the council and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday on Moscow's accusation that there are "military biological programs" in Ukraine.

"The Ministry of Defense is receiving more and more material and analyzing that. We will continue to keep the international community informed about the unlawful activity carried out by the Pentagon on Ukrainian territory," Nebenzia told the council.

It was the second time in two weeks that the 15-member council met on the topic at Russia's request. Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward described Russia's move as "disinformation of the desperate."

"We've had a rehash of amateurish disinformation, which we discussed and debunked last Friday. It was nonsense then, and it is nonsense now," she told the council on Friday.