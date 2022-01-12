Logo
Russia braces for 'very intense' rise in Omicron COVID-19 cases
Passengers walk along the platform of a metro station, after some of the partial lockdown measures imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were lifted by local authorities, in Moscow, Russia November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairs a meeting of a coordination council, established to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), via a video link in Moscow, Russia January 11, 2022. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS
Specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) spray disinfectant while sanitizing the Kazansky railway station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
12 Jan 2022 12:15AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 12:15AM)
MOSCOW: Russia warned on Tuesday (Jan 11) it could face a "very intense" rise in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the coming weeks and authorities preparing for a new wave of infections said they would make more hospital beds available in Moscow.

Speaking at a televised meeting of the government's coronavirus task force, Anna Popova, a top consumer health official, said Russia had so far recorded 305 cases of Omicron across 13 of its regions.

"The risk of a very intense rise in (cases) of the disease is real," she said.

Omicron has pushed COVID-19 case figures to record highs in parts of western Europe and the United States, while cases in Russia have generally been declining from a peak of 41,335 registered in early November.

Officials said they now feared the trend could rapidly reverse and Popova warned that daily infections could hit "six figures" if proper sanitary measures were not observed.

Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at the televised meeting that the capital, which has a population of 12.7 million, was already seeing a significant increase in Omicron cases.

He said special measures would be taken to tackle the rise in cases, without elaborating.

"It's necessary to mobilise more hospital beds, to mobilise the health system," Sobyanin said.

Sources told Reuters last month that officials were bracing for another wave of COVID-19 in early 2022.

The Kremlin has frequently expressed frustration at the slow uptake of the domestically-made Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, with many citing distrust of the authorities and fear of new medical products.

Source: Reuters

