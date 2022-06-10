Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia and China open cross-border bridge as ties deepen
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia and China open cross-border bridge as ties deepen

Russia and China open cross-border bridge as ties deepen

A military officer adjusts a Russian flag ahead of a welcome ceremony hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, China Jun 8, 2018. (File photo: Reuters/Jason Lee)

10 Jun 2022 10:01PM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 10:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russia and China opened a new cross-border bridge in the far east on Friday (Jun 10) which they hope will further boost trade as Moscow reels from sweeping Western sanctions imposed over its actions in Ukraine.

The bridge linking the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk to the Chinese city of Heihe across the Amur river - known in China as Heilongjiang - is just over 1km long and cost 19 billion roubles (US$342 million), the RIA news agency reported.

Amid a firework display, freight trucks from both ends crossed the two-lane bridge that was festooned with flags in the colours of both countries, video footage of the opening showed.

Russian authorities said the bridge would bring Moscow and Beijing closer together by boosting trade after they announced a "no limits" partnership in February, shortly before President Vladimir Putin sent his forces into Ukraine.

"In today's divided world, the Blagoveshchensk-Heihe bridge between Russia and China carries a special symbolic meaning," said Yuri Trutnev, the Kremlin representative in the Russian Far East.

China wants to deepen practical cooperation with Russia in all areas, Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said at the opening.

Russia's Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said the bridge would help boost bilateral annual trade to more than one million tonnes of goods.

Related:

CUTTING JOURNEY TIME

The bridge had been under construction since 2016 and was completed in May 2020 but its opening was delayed by cross-border COVID-19 restrictions, said BTS-MOST, the firm building the bridge on the Russian side.

BTS-MOST said freight traffic on the bridge would shorten the travel distance of Chinese goods to western Russia by 1,500km. Vehicles crossing the bridge must pay a toll of 8,700 roubles (US$150), a price that is expected to drop as toll fees begin to offset the cost of construction.

Russia said in April it expected commodity flows with China to grow, and trade with Beijing to reach US$200 billion by 2024.

China is a major buyer of Russian natural resources and agricultural products.

China has declined to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine and has criticised the Western sanctions on Moscow.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Russia China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us