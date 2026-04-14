Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits China to discuss Middle East war

BEIJING: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov touched down in Beijing on Tuesday (Apr 14) where he hopes to boost cooperation on issues including the war in the Middle East.

Lavrov arrived in the Chinese capital, where he was given a red-carpet welcome, photos by the Russian foreign ministry showed.

China welcomed a string of leaders of countries that have been impacted by the war and its economic fallout on Tuesday, including Vietnam's To Lam and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Lavrov will hold talks with China's top diplomat Wang Yi, in which the two will "exchange views and coordinate positions on the development of bilateral relations, cooperation in various fields, and international and regional issues of common concern", China's foreign ministry said this week.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that the pair would discuss the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

Beijing and Moscow are close economic and political partners, and the relationship has deepened further since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Wang also held a call with Lavrov on Apr 5, when the pair agreed Beijing and Moscow would work together to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.

China's Premier Li Qiang, meanwhile, told the UAE leader that Beijing is "ready to further play a constructive role and contribute to the restoration of peace and tranquility in the Gulf region".