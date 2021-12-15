Putin hails 'model' Russia-China relations in Xi call

Beijing and Moscow denounced the diplomatic boycott and Putin on Wednesday said both leaders opposed "any attempt to politicise sport and the Olympic movement", a criticism Russia has repeatedly levelled at the West.

Russia was found to have used a state-backed doping programme at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi and was banned from international competitions afterwards.

Russian athletes are allowed to compete as neutrals - without the Russian flag or anthem - if they can prove their doping record is clean.

Russian officials including Putin are banned from attending international competitions unless invited by the head of state of the host country. Xi has invited Putin to attend.

Both China and Russia have seen their relationship with Western nations deteriorate in recent years and have sought to project a more unified front.

On Wednesday, Putin told Xi that "a new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries" that includes a "determination to turn our common border into a belt of eternal peace and good-neighbourliness".

"I consider these relations to be a real model for inter-state cooperation in the 21st century," the Russian leader said.

"UNPRECEDENTED" RELATIONS

After the call, the Kremlin's top foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said that the conversation between "two great friendly states" had lasted 90 minutes and was "very positive".

"Both stated that the relationship had reached an unprecedented high level," he told reporters.

The talks came after both Russia and China were pointedly left out of US President Joe Biden's democracy summit last week.

The US and its allies have for weeks accused Russia of planning an invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbour Ukraine, warning of massive coordinated sanctions should Putin launch an attack.

Tens of thousands of Russian troops are stationed near Ukraine, where the West has accused the Kremlin of backing pro-Moscow separatists since 2014.

Russia rejects the allegations and blames the West for stoking tensions.