Russia 'dancing to China's tune' on Taiwan, says Taipei

TAIPEI: Taiwan on Wednesday (Mar 22) condemned Beijing and Moscow for a joint statement that called the self-ruled island an "inalienable" part of China, accusing Russia of "dancing to China's tune".

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for two days of talks this week, with the leaders signing a joint statement pledging to deepen their strategic partnership - and affirming Russia's support for China on Taiwan.

Beijing views the self-ruled and democratic island as its territory, to be retaken one day - by force, if necessary.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs solemnly protests and strongly condemns (China's) authoritarian expansionist government for continuing to issue false statements in the international arena to belittle and damage our country's sovereignty," said the Taiwanese statement.

It also condemned "Russia's attempt to sing and dance to China's tune for its conspiracy of aggression and expansion".