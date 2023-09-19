Russia hails 'similarity' of China's position on US, Ukraine

MOSCOW: Moscow and Beijing are closely aligned in their positions on the United States and resolving the Ukraine conflict, the Russian foreign ministry said following talks between their top diplomats on Monday (Sep 18).

The statement came after China's Wang Yi kicked off a four-day visit to Moscow with a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the latest in a series of high-level contacts between the two strategic allies.

"The similarity of the parties' positions regarding US actions in the international arena, including those of an anti-Russian and anti-Chinese nature, was stated," Russia's foreign ministry said.

"The parties discussed in detail the current state of affairs in Ukraine, noting the futility of attempts to resolve the crisis without taking into account Russia's interests and, all the more so, without Russia's participation," it added.

Wang also told Lavrov about the content of talks he held over the weekend with US President Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan, the statement said.

Russia and China frequently tout their "no limits" partnership and economic and military cooperation.

China has sought to position itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict while offering Moscow a vital diplomatic and financial lifeline as its international isolation deepens.