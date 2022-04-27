IAEA says Russia's Chornobyl occupation was very dangerous

KYIV: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday (Apr 26) decried as "very, very dangerous" Russia's temporary occupation of the Chornobyl nuclear power station and offered to help Ukraine repair damage caused to the stricken plant.

Rafael Grossi, the IAEA's director-general, was speaking on the 36th anniversary of the world's worst civil nuclear power disaster at the plant when its fourth reactor caught fire and exploded on Apr 26, 1986.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced Russian behaviour at the site and said Moscow had shown total disregard for nuclear safety on the anniversary by sending rockets over Chornobyl and two other functioning nuclear power stations.

Russian troops moved into the highly contaminated "exclusion zone" surrounding the Chornobyl plant days after launching their Feb 24 incursion. They withdrew late last month.

"The situation was absolutely abnormal and very, very dangerous," Grossi told reporters outside the station 140 km north of Kyiv.

Zelenskyy, speaking in a late-night address on Tuesday, said Russian troops had stolen equipment used to measure radiation.

Ukrainian officials earlier complained the troops had pulled heavy equipment through the zone, disturbing contaminated territory and sending up radioactive dust. The troops for a time prevented staff from leaving the station, where they oversee large amounts of spent fuel and other radioactive materials.

Speaking later in Kyiv after talks with Zelenskyy, Grossi said the IAEA and Ukraine would take on "special work" at Chornobyl to restore "all the capacities there and the infrastructure that was damaged in the past few weeks".

Zelenskyy, in his nightly video, said the Russians' conduct after taking over the plant meant "it appears they have no understanding what Chornobyl is at all".