Russia claims advances in Kursk region, Zelenskyy demands sanctions

DOBROPILLIA, Ukraine: Russia on Saturday (Mar 8) said its troops had retaken three villages seized by Ukraine in its Kursk border region in a fresh setback for Kyiv as the prospect of peace negotiations appeared to be increasing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday called for more sanctions against Russia as overnight strikes killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens more.

The war is at a critical juncture, days ahead of talks between US and Ukrainian negotiators aimed at securing a truce in the three-year-long war.

Washington has suspended crucial US military aid and access to satellite imagery and intelligence sharing after President Donald Trump and Zelenskyy had a public falling-out in the Oval Office last week.

Ukraine still controls some 400 sq km in the Kursk region after launching a cross-border offensive last August and Zelenskyy sees this as a possible bargaining chip in peace talks.

But Ukraine's troops in Kursk have seen their position worsen in recent weeks with Russia's army encroaching.

Russia's defence ministry on Saturday announced the recapture of three more villages: Viktorovka, Nikolayevka and Staraya Sorochina.

According to DeepState, an online military tracker linked to the Ukrainian army, the Russian move followed a "breach" in Ukrainian defence lines near the town of Sudzha, which is under Kyiv's control.

Russia appears to have cut off the logistics route needed by Ukraine to supply its troops in the town.

The Ukrainian army has not commented on the latest claim, but Russia has already taken back more than two-thirds of its territory initially seized by Kyiv.