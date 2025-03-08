Russia claims advances in Kursk as Zelenskyy says 'committed' to talks

KYIV: Russia said Saturday (Mar 8) its troops had retaken three villages seized by Ukraine in its Kursk border region, in a fresh setback for Kyiv ahead of talks to try to end the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday named a high-level delegation including ministers to meet US negotiators in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, seeking to repair ties with President Donald Trump's administration.

US envoy Steve Witkoff said Thursday Washington wanted to discuss a "framework for a peace agreement".

"We hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps", Zelenskyy said, stressing that Ukraine was "fully committed to constructive dialogue".

But he condemned "brutal" deadly strikes on eastern Ukraine, saying they proved that Russia was "not thinking about how to end the war".

Trump on Friday threatened new sanctions and tariffs against Russia over its bombardment of Ukraine.

The three-year-long war is now at a critical juncture for Kyiv after Trump suspended US military aid following his public falling-out with Zelenskyy last week.

Ukraine still controls some 400 square kilometres (150 square miles) in the Kursk region after launching an offensive last August. Zelenskyy sees this as a possible bargaining chip in peace talks.

But Ukraine's troops in Kursk have seen their position worsen in recent weeks with Russia's army pushing back.