Coca-Cola, Pepsi say they will halt business in Russia
Coca-Cola and Pepsi have announced a suspension of their operations in Russia (Photo: AFP/Getty Images North America/Justin Sullivan)

09 Mar 2022 07:28AM (Updated: 09 Mar 2022 07:28AM)
NEW YORK: Coca-Cola and Pepsi are suspending business in Russia, the soft drink giants announced Tuesday (Mar 8), as corporations and Western governments penalise Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's attack on its neighbor has drawn unprecedented sanctions and international condemnation that has piled up as the military offensive has taken a growing toll on Ukraine.

"Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine," Coca-Cola said in a statement announcing that it was "suspending its business in Russia."

Coca-Cola said its business in Russia and Ukraine contributed about 1 per cent to 2 per cent of the company's net operating revenue in 2021.

Companies from Apple to Visa have already announced curtailed or suspended operations in Russia since the attack began last month.

"Given the horrific events occurring in Ukraine we are announcing the suspension of the sale of Pepsi-Cola, and our global beverage brands in Russia, including 7Up and Mirinda," Pepsi said in a statement.

Pepsi and McDonald's, which has also temporarily closed all 847 of its restaurants in Russia, were corporate pioneers whose work with the Soviet Union and the post-Soviet Russian state decades ago were seen as improving international relations.

Pepsi will suspend all advertising in Russia and stop the sale of its drinks brands, while continuing to sell essentials such as milk and baby food.

Coca-Cola was the official drink of the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow, despite the United States boycotting the event in protest of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
 

 

Source: AGENCIES/ic

