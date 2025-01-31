Russia condemns Trump missile defence shield plan, accuses US of plotting to militarise space

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday (Jan 31) condemned an executive order by US President Donald Trump to build a new missile defence shield, accusing the United States of trying to upset the global nuclear balance and pave the wave for military confrontation in space.

Trump on Monday signed an order that "mandated a process to develop an ‘American Iron Dome'", a next-generation US missile defence shield against ballistic, hypersonic, cruise missile and other forms of aerial attack.

The White House said the intention was to modernise an outdated system and address a "catastrophic threat" that had become more complex as US adversaries developed new delivery systems.

But Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the plan was aimed at undermining the ability of both Russia and China to exercise nuclear deterrence.

In the sharpest Russian criticism so far of a policy announced by Trump's new administration, she said that the planned US move would hinder the prospects for talks on nuclear arms control - something that both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have said they favour.