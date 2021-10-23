Russia reports record COVID-19 deaths and cases

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday (Oct 23) reported a record 1,075 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours as Europe's hardest-hit country with dramatically low vaccination rates braces for nationwide curbs from next week.

Despite multiple pleas from President Vladimir Putin and the availability of the home-grown Sputnik V vaccine, only 36 per cent of Russians are fully vaccinated.

According to fresh government figures, the country saw a record 37,678 new virus cases on Saturday.

This brings the official death toll to 229,528 - the highest on the continent - even as authorities are accused of vastly downplaying the effects of the pandemic.