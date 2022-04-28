Russia cuts off gas to Poland and Bulgaria, exposing EU confusion

WARSAW/SOFIA/KYIV: Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland on Wednesday (Apr 27) for rejecting its demand for payment in roubles, taking direct aim at European economies in a move that also exposed confusion in the EU on how to respond to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision, denounced by European leaders as "blackmail", comes as Russia's own economy wilts under sweeping international sanctions and as Western countries ramp up arms shipments to help Ukraine fend off a new Russian assault in the east.

Ukraine reported on Wednesday that Russian troops had made gains in several villages there. Russia reported a number of blasts on its side of the border, and a blaze at an arms depot. Kyiv called the explosions "karma".

Ukraine's prosecutor-general said Russian forces had used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse a pro-Ukraine rally in the southern city of Kherson, the first big urban centre seized by Moscow after the Feb 24 invasion.

Gazprom, Russia's gas export monopoly, said it had "completely suspended gas supplies" to the Polish and Bulgarian gas companies "due to absence of payments in roubles", as stipulated in a decree from President Vladimir Putin that aims to soften the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said the move violated "basic legal principles". Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov said gas was being used as a "political and economic weapon".

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia remained a reliable energy supplier and denied it was engaging in blackmail. He declined to say how many countries had agreed to switch to paying for gas in roubles but other European customers said gas supplies were flowing normally.

'INSTRUMENT OF BLACKMAIL'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the cut-off "yet another attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail".

But the Commission has also said the EU's gas buyers can engage with Russia’s payment scheme provided certain conditions are met.

Germany's main importer, Uniper, said it could pay without violations. Austria and Hungary, among others, have also indicated they will take this route.

However, ambassadors from the EU member states asked the Commission for clearer guidance on whether sending euros to Gazprombank would amount to a breach of sanctions.

Poland and Bulgaria are both former Soviet-era satellites of Moscow that have since joined the EU and NATO. Poland has been one of the Kremlin's most vocal opponents over the war.