Kremlin declines to accept responsibility for Azerbaijan plane crash

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Thursday (Jan 9) declined to say Russian forces accidentally shot at an Azerbaijani plane which crashed last month, despite Baku repeatedly urging it to accept responsibility for the fatal disaster.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said the Azerbaijani Airlines passenger jet, which crashed in Kazakhstan on Dec 25, killing 38 people, was shot at "from the ground" over the Russian city of Grozny where it had been due to land.

Russia has said its air defences were working at the time repelling Ukrainian drones but has stopped short of saying it shot at the plane.

Aliyev, a close ally of Moscow, this week repeated that "guilt" lay with Russia and accused it of "concealment" of the real causes.

"We are interested in an absolutely objective and impartial investigation in order to establish the causes of this catastrophe," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We are waiting for the results of the commission," he added, saying Russian "specialists are giving their full cooperation".