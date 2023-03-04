Russia defence chief inspects front line as Bakhmut battle rages

MOSCOW: Russia's defence minister has inspected the front line in eastern Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Saturday (Mar 4), with the battle for Bakhmut raging and the United States offering to pump more money into Kyiv's survival.

Sergei Shoigu had "inspected a command post on the front" in the direction of the southern Donetsk region, the defence ministry said, without specifying exactly where or when.

It put out a video of Shoigu travelling in a helicopter and talking to a soldier in front of damaged buildings.

Russia is determined to seize the now-destroyed city once known for sparkling wine as part of the wider aim of capturing the entire Donetsk region.

Ukraine has pledged to defend "fortress Bakhmut" for as long as possible, but this week officials warned the situation was difficult.