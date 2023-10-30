Russia's Shoigu accuses West of seeking to expand Ukraine war to Asia-Pacific

BEIJING: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the West wants to expand the conflict in Ukraine to the Asia-Pacific region, Russian state media reported, citing comments made at a Beijing defence forum on Monday (Oct 30).

Speaking at the Xiangshan Forum, China's biggest military diplomacy event, Shoigu said NATO is covering up a build-up of forces in the Asia-Pacific region with an "ostentatious desire for dialogue", Russia's TASS news agency reported.

Shoigu said NATO countries were promoting an arms race in the region, increasing their military presence and the frequency and scale of military drills there.

US forces will use information exchanges with Tokyo and Seoul on missile launches to deter Russia and China, Shoigu said. He also accused Washington of trying to use climate change and natural disasters as an excuse for "humanitarian interventions".