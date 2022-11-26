Russia denies slowing inspections for Ukraine grain ships

ANKARA: Russia's ambassador to Turkey said on Friday (Nov 25) that Moscow sends its representatives to more ship inspections in Istanbul per day than mandated under the Black Sea grain deal, rejecting a Ukrainian accusation that Russia is slowing down the process.

Ukraine's grain exports have proceeded more slowly since a UN-brokered deal was extended last week to help ease global hunger, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey, attributed the slowdown to uncertainty last week over renewing the deal and also Russia's refusal to speed up inspections and increase the number of teams from three currently.

Aleksey Erkhov, Russia's ambassador, said Russia "strictly complies with its obligations" under the grain export deal, which requires parties to form three inspection teams.

"Based on this, the number and composition of the Russian delegation to the JCC were established," he said, adding that Russia sends its representatives to one or two additional inspection teams daily due to the increased number of vessels.

"This is done as a gesture of goodwill and by reducing the time intended for inspectors to rest in accordance with labor law," Erkhov said in an emailed response to Reuters' questions.