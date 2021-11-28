Logo
Moscow says 27 Russian more diplomats due to leave US in January
FILE PHOTO: A Russian flag flies outside the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in New York in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

28 Nov 2021 08:00PM (Updated: 28 Nov 2021 08:00PM)
MOSCOW: Russia's ambassador to the United States said that 27 more Russian diplomats and their families were expelled from the United States and would leave on Jan 30.

"Our diplomats are being expelled ... A large group of my comrades, 27 people with families, will leave us on Jan 30 ... We are facing a serious staff shortage," ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in a video interview for the Soloviev Live Youtube channel aired late on Saturday (Nov 27).

Russia has previously said that more than 100 of its diplomats with families had been forced to leave the United States since 2016 when the relationship between the two countries worsened.

As of Oct 29, nearly 200 Russian diplomats were still in their jobs in the United States, included the staff of the Russian mission to the United Nations, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

President Joe Biden's administration said last month that the staff of the US mission in Russia had shrunk to 120 from 1,200 in early 2017 after a series of expulsions and restrictions, and it was difficult to continue with anything other than a caretaker presence at the embassy.

The US Embassy in Moscow stopped processing non-diplomatic visas this year and added Russians to a list of "homeless nationals" who can apply for visas in third countries.

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

Russia United States diplomacy

