Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia doesn't 'especially need' diplomatic ties with West: Ex-president Medvedev
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia doesn't 'especially need' diplomatic ties with West: Ex-president Medvedev

Russia doesn't 'especially need' diplomatic ties with West: Ex-president Medvedev

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia, Jan 25, 2022. Picture taken Jan 25, 2022. Sputnik/Yulia Zyryanova/Pool via REUTERS.

26 Feb 2022 07:43PM (Updated: 26 Feb 2022 07:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW: Russia doesn't really need diplomatic ties with the West anymore, ex-president and top security official Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday (Feb 26), shrugging off sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Medvedev said the sanctions gave Russia a good reason to pull out of a dialogue on strategic (nuclear) stability and, potentially, from the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) signed with Washington in 2010 and extended in 2021.

In comments on his verified page on Russian social network VK, Medvedev wrote: "We don't especially need diplomatic relations ... It's time to padlock the embassies and continue contacts looking at each other through binoculars and gun sights."

Medvedev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and deputy head of Russia's security council, said the West's "wonderful (sanctions) will not change a thing, of course".

Moscow will continue its military operations in Ukraine until it had achieved goals defined by President Vladimir Putin as "demilitarisation and "denazification", he said.

"The sanctions are being imposed for one simple reason - political impotence arising from their (the West's) inability to change Russia's course," Medvedev wrote.

He condemned as "really unfair" a decision by the Council of Europe, a rights watchdog, to suspend Russian membership, but added the move provided a good reason "to slam the door" for good on the organisation, giving Russia an opportunity to restore the death penalty for dangerous criminals.

Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the capital Kyiv remained in Ukrainian hands.

Related:

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us