Russia drives to cut off key towns in Ukraine's east

KYIV: Russian forces intensified their assault on two key towns in Ukraine's industrial Donbas region on Wednesday (May 25), with constant mortar bombardment destroying houses, killing civilians and threatening the last escape route, Ukrainian officials said.

After failing to seize Kyiv or Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, Russia is trying to take the rest of the separatist-claimed Donbas' two provinces, Donetsk and Luhansk, and trap Ukrainian forces in a pocket on the main eastern front.

In the easternmost part of the Ukrainian-held Donbas pocket, the city of Sievierodonetsk on the east bank of the Siverskiy Donets River and its twin Lysychansk, on the west bank, have become a pivotal battlefield. Their fall would leave the whole of Luhansk region under Russian control, a key Kremlin war aim.

Russian forces were advancing from three directions to encircle them and shelling the main road from the towns to Ukrainian territory in a bid to cut off their key supply route.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said the Russians had launched an offensive on Sievierodonetsk early on Wednesday and the town was under constant fire from mortars.

"All the remaining strength of the Russian army is now concentrated on this region ... the occupiers want to destroy everything there," Zelenskyy said of the situation in Donbas in a late night address.

Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said six civilians had been killed and at least eight wounded, most near bomb shelters, in Sievierodonetsk.

Ukraine's military said it had repelled nine Russian attacks on Tuesday in the Donbas and that Moscow's troops had killed at least 14 civilians there, using aircraft, rocket launchers, artillery, tanks, mortars and missiles.

Reuters could not immediately verify that information, but saw the aftermath of the strike by at least two missiles on a train repair facility in Pokrovsk, a hub for supplies and evacuations from the Donetsk region.

In Kramatorsk, nearer the front line, the streets were largely deserted, while in Sloviansk in the western Donbas, many residents took advantage of what Ukraine said was a break in the Russian assault to leave.

"My house was bombed, I have nothing," said Vera Safronova, seated in a train carriage among the evacuees.