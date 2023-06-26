Russia suffers legal setback in Australian embassy standoff

CANBERRA: Russia's bid to build a new embassy near Australia's parliament suffered a legal blow on Monday (Jun 26), with a top court backing the government's effort to seize the land.

Australia has blocked Russia from building a new embassy in Canberra after intelligence agencies warned it could be used as a base to spy on lawmakers.

Russia last week launched a last-minute injunction to hold on to the land while despatching a mystery diplomat to squat there as the legal tussle played out.

But Australia's high court ruled on Monday morning that Russia had to vacate the site, at least until the case returns to court for more detailed legal arguments.

The squatter diplomat was seen exiting the site soon after the ruling, before being whisked away in a diplomatic vehicle.