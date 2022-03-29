Logo
Russia expels 10 Baltic diplomats in tit-for-tat response
Russia expels 10 Baltic diplomats in tit-for-tat response

FILE PHOTO: The Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral are seen through an art object in Zaryadye park in Moscow, Russia March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

29 Mar 2022 07:37PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 07:37PM)
LONDON: Russia announced on Tuesday (Mar 29) the expulsion of 10 diplomats from the three Baltic states in a tit-for-tat response, including three diplomats each from Estonia and Latvia, and four from Lithuania.

The three Baltic nations expelled a total of 10 Russian diplomats in a coordinated move earlier this month.

Latvia said the Russian diplomats' activities had been at odds with their diplomatic status and that the decision to expel them had also taken into account Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's foreign ministry said in its statement on Tuesday that it had called in the ambassadors of the three countries to complain about what it described as the "provocative" and "groundless" action taken against its diplomats.

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia were all once part of the Soviet Union and are now members of both NATO and the European Union. They have strongly backed Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

Source: Reuters

