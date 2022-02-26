Russia facing more resistance than it expected in Ukraine: US official

WASHINGTON: Russia is facing more resistance than Moscow anticipated in its invasion of Ukraine, including in its advance on the capital, Kyiv, and appears to have lost some of its momentum, a senior US defense official said on Friday (Feb 25).

Russian missiles pounded Kyiv on Friday, families cowered in shelters and authorities told residents to prepare Molotov cocktails to defend Ukraine's capital from an assault that the mayor said had already begun with saboteurs in the city.

But the US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, suggested a mixed picture for the Russian effort to press an offensive that Washington and Kyiv say is aimed at decapitating the government and installing a puppet regime.

"We do assess that there is greater resistance by the Ukrainians than the Russians expected," the senior defense official said, adding Ukraine's command and control of its military "remains intact".

"They are not moving on Kyiv as fast as what we believe they anticipated they would be able to do. That said, they continue to try to move on Kyiv."