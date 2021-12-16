Russia floats idea of rapid security talks, new Biden-Putin call

MOSCOW: Russia said on Thursday (Dec 16) that it was ready to send a government negotiator "at any moment" to start talks with the United States on the security guarantees it is seeking in order to defuse the crisis over Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also said that presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, who held a two-hour video call on Dec 7, could speak again before New Year, though nothing firm had been agreed.

Peskov said that deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov would "be ready to fly at any moment to any neutral country" to start talks.

Ukraine and the US say that Russia has moved more than 90,000 troops within reach of the Ukrainian border, and may be poised to invade, which Moscow denies.

Russia says it feels threatened by growing ties between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Ukraine, which wants to join the alliance, and the possibility of NATO missiles being deployed against it on Ukrainian soil.