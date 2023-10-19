Russia's foreign minister thanks North Korea for supporting its war in Ukraine

SEOUL: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov thanked North Korea for supporting its war in Ukraine and pledged Moscow's "complete support and solidarity" for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russia's foreign ministry said.

Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday (Oct 18) for meetings seen as setting the stage for a visit by President Vladimir Putin, who has stepped up cooperation with politically isolated North Korea.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the North on Wednesday, Lavrov said Moscow "deeply" values Pyongyang's "unwavering and principled support" for the war, which it calls a "special military operation".

"Likewise, the Russian Federation extends its complete support and solidarity with the aspirations of the DPRK ... in ... their chosen paths of development," Lavrov said according to the transcript of the speech released on the Russian foreign ministry website. DPRK are the initials of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.