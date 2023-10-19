Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia's foreign minister thanks North Korea for supporting its war in Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia's foreign minister thanks North Korea for supporting its war in Ukraine

Russia's foreign minister thanks North Korea for supporting its war in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov takes part in a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Oct 18, 2023. (Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

19 Oct 2023 08:18AM (Updated: 19 Oct 2023 08:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov thanked North Korea for supporting its war in Ukraine and pledged Moscow's "complete support and solidarity" for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russia's foreign ministry said.

Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday (Oct 18) for meetings seen as setting the stage for a visit by President Vladimir Putin, who has stepped up cooperation with politically isolated North Korea.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the North on Wednesday, Lavrov said Moscow "deeply" values Pyongyang's "unwavering and principled support" for the war, which it calls a "special military operation".

"Likewise, the Russian Federation extends its complete support and solidarity with the aspirations of the DPRK ... in ... their chosen paths of development," Lavrov said according to the transcript of the speech released on the Russian foreign ministry website. DPRK are the initials of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Related:

Lavrov's two-day visit comes a month after North Korean leader Kim made a rare trip to Russia, during which he invited Putin to Pyongyang and discussed military cooperation.

This week's visit will offer a "valuable opportunity" to review and outline practical steps for the implementation of the agreements reached between the two leaders, Lavrov said.

Russia's TASS news agency earlier said Lavrov may also brief North Koreans on the results of Putin's visit to China.

The White House last week said North Korea recently provided Russia with a shipment of weapons in what it called a troubling development.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the Western allegations were not based on evidence.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

North Korea Sergei Lavrov Kim Jong Un

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.